An air raid hit the criminal investigations unit in Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa on Sunday as insurgents battle the government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, for control of the country.

The four-storey building and a line of police cars parked outside were largely destroyed in the attack.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels blamed the attack on the Saudi-led military coalition that has been fighting to prop up the Yemeni government since March 2015.

Rebel-run Yemeni media said seven people were killed and 58 wounded in the Sunday attack.

The toll could not be independently confirmed.

A spokesman for the coalition said the military alliance was investigating the raid. He did not comment on the toll.

"We take this report very seriously and it will be fully investigated, as all reports of this nature are, using an internationally approved, independent process," the spokesman said.

"Whilst this is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further".