The National Coalition of Syrian Opposition and Revolutionary Forces on Monday called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take emergency action to end Russian and Syrian regime attacks on the northwestern city of Idlib.

The statement from the Syrian National Coalition (SNC) followed several recent attacks on opposition-held Idlib, and demanded that the UNSC take urgent action.

"It is expected from the international community to work at all levels to condemn the attacks as well as to save civilians in Idlib, Ghouta and all across Syria and to stop the attacks," the statement read.

The statement also accused the Assad regime of attacking civilians in the Saraqib district of Idlib with chlorine gas in violation of UN resolutions.

The White Helmets civil defence brigade said that eight people were killed and at least 40 others injured on Sunday in a chlorine gas attack on a residential area in Saraqib district.