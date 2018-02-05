WORLD
1 MIN READ
Horse racing gains ground in Iraq's Erbil
Every Friday is race day at the Erbil International Equestrian Club, and interest is growing as the sport gains popularity in areas controlled by the Kurdish Regional Government in northern Iraq.
Horse racing gains ground in Iraq's Erbil
At the Erbil International Equestrian Club, races are held every Friday. / AP
February 5, 2018

Horse racing has arrived in the northern Kurdish region of Iraq and it is gaining in popularity.

The Erbil International Equestrian Club is outside the city. It's owned by Sirwan Barzani, the nephew of Kurdish Regional Government leader Masoud Barzani, and every Friday is now race day.

Many of the horses are owned by local businessmen. Betting on them has not yet started, but it's the plan.

Recommended

The track opened late last year. Originally something of a novelty, more and more people are now showing an interest according to Daniel Smith, the American announcer who calls the races.

TRT World's Mhairi Beveridge has the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests