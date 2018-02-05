A court in Vietnam gave a second life prison sentence Monday to a former executive at Vietnam's state oil giant accused of corruption and who Germany said was kidnapped from there by Vietnamese agents last year.

State-run online newspaper VnExpress said Trinh Xuan Thanh, the former chairman of PetroVietnam's construction arm, was convicted of embezzling $622,000 from a property project developed by a subsidiary. Seven other defendants in the two-week trial were sentenced from six to 16 years in jail on the same charges.

Thanh denied the allegations but testimony by other defendants and witnesses gave sufficient basis to issue the conviction, the paper quoted judges as saying.

Thanh, 51, received another life prison term two weeks ago after being convicted of embezzling $178,000 from a thermo power plant in the country's highest-profile court case.

Another defendant in that case was former Politburo member Dinh La Thang, who was sentenced to 13 years for economic mismanagement. Thang was the first former member of the all-powerful body to face trial in decades.

The defendants in the trial that ended Monday included Dinh Manh Thang, who was sentenced to nine years in prison after being convicted of embezzling $222,000. Thang is the younger brother of Dinh La Thang.