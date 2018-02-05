WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan gets a taste of music Diplo-macy
Two-time Grammy winner and renowned American DJ Diplo brings his Mad Decent Block Party to capital Islamabad, in a debut performance in the country.
Pakistan gets a taste of music Diplo-macy
Diplo performs at his Mad Decent Block Party at The Rock Musicarium in Islamabad, Pakistan, February 3, 2018. / Reuters
February 5, 2018

American DJ and record producer Diplo brought his Mad Decent Block Party to Pakistan's capital over the weekend, headlining a roster of musicians including local Pakistani acts.

For two-time Grammy winner Diplo, playing Pakistan is a way to foster good relations with the mostly Muslim country after an angry January 1 tweet from the US President Donald Trump complaining that Pakistan gives "terrorists" a safe haven.

"I think the best way we can do any kind of diplomacy with the Pakistani people is ... basically reaching out to the kids like we do at the concerts," Diplo said last month after the Trump tweet, which soured US-Pakistani relations.

He added that by having US acts connect with the large youth population - an estimated 60 percent of Pakistanis are under age 30 - "they can grow into being our allies".

Recommended

More than 2,500 young people crowded into an outdoor venue in the capital, Islamabad, to a scaled down version of the event known for bringing together some of the hottest names in dance-hall, hip hop and electronic music.

Among the headliners were Diplo's chart-topping side project Major Lazer Soundsystem, DJ Chrome Sparks and Pakistani duo SNKM, which has played the South by Southwest festival and toured with Diplo in the US.

"There's a lot of bridges being built between here and the US," said SNKM's Adil Omar, who also has a successful hip hop career and a new album and film "Transcendence" to be released this year.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests