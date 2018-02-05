A Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) convoy moved to the site of a planned fourth observation point in Idlib, Syria on Monday to establish it in line with the Astana agreement, according tothe Anadolu Agency.

The convoy entered Idlib from Turkey in the morning and arrived safely in the western Aleppo countryside, which is inside the de-escalation zone.

Turkey aims to establish a fourth observation point in the area with its deployed forces.

Later on Monday, the TAF said in a statement that work to establish the fourth observation point has started, adding that reconnaissance for two additional observation points has also begun.

Russia jets target hospital in de-escalation zone

Russian fighter jets early on Monday targeted a civilian hospital in the Kafr Nabl district of Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, Firas Jundi, health minister in Syria’s pro-opposition government, told Anadolu Agency.

"The Russian airstrikes failed to cause casualties, but the hospital was knocked out of service," he said.