WORLD
2 MIN READ
Algerian resistance icon Ben Mustapha Ben Oudeh dies at 93
Odeh, popularly known as “Ammar” played a leading role in Algeria's bloody struggle against French colonialism.
Algerian resistance icon Ben Mustapha Ben Oudeh dies at 93
Algerian delegation resting in front of the hotel of the Park, during the negotiations of Evian in Évian-les-Bains, France on March 18,1962. / Getty Images
February 6, 2018

Ben Mustapha Ben Odeh, an icon of the Algerian resistance against the forces of French colonialism, died Monday at the age of 93, according to the Algeria Press Service (APS).

Popularly known as “Ammar”, he passed away in a Brussels hospital following a long struggle with an illness, APS reported.

Born in 1925 in Algeria’s eastern province of Annaba, Ben Odeh served as a colonel in Algeria’s National Liberation Army from 1954 to 1962.

He was a member of the influential "Group of 22" which at a 1954 meeting in the capital Algiers made the fateful decision to launch a rebellion against French colonialist forces.

Recommended

Ben Odeh was also a member of the Algerian delegation to the Evian negotiations (1961-1962) which culminated in Algeria's de facto independence from France on July 5, 1962.

Following independence, he was appointed as Algeria’s military attaché in Cairo, Egypt and Paris and Tunisia.

He became ambassador to Libya in 1979 and was made president of Algeria’s National Merit Council during the presidency of Chadli Bendjedid (1979-1992).

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests