A British court rejected an attempt by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to have a warrant for his arrest quashed, dashing his hopes of an exit from the Ecuadorean embassy in London where he has been holed up for over five years.

Assange, 46, fled to the embassy, located in an apartment in the wealthy district of Knightsbridge, to avoid extradition to Sweden to face an allegation of rape, which he denied. The Swedish case has since been dropped.

"I am not persuaded that the warrant should be withdrawn," said Emma Arbuthnot, the chief magistrate of England and Wales, during a hearing on Tuesday at Westminster Magistrates Court.

However, Assange's legal team immediately began a separate argument that the British authorities should stop pursuing him for breaching bail terms because it was not in the public interest. The outcome of that argument was not yet known.

His supporters say his health has deteriorated significantly during his years living in the embassy, and the London court heard he had suffered depression, dental and shoulder problems.

TRT World'sSarah Morice reports.

US extradition warrant

Assange has said he feared Sweden would hand him over to the United States to face prosecution over Wikileaks' publication of leaked US military and diplomatic documents.