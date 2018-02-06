The first summit of the "Al-Quds OIC Youth Capital 2018” began on Tuesday with the participation of the ministers of youth and sports from the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation member states in Ramallah, Palestine.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas thanked the delegation attending the summit from Muslim-majority countries for what he called a historic move to declare Jerusalem as the youth capital.

“I thank you all for coming here and showing your peaceful support for the Palestinian cause,” Abbas told the participants.

Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak, who presented a letter from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Abbas, said that his country would never stop supporting the Palestinian cause.

“It is a duty for all of us to protect the status of the holy lands in Palestine,” said Bak.

“Our young people are very excited, desiring to visit al Quds and al Aqsa,” he added.