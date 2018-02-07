WORLD
1 MIN READ
The nuts and bolts of Ghana's first domestic car
Car companies like Toyota, Hyundai and Mitsubishi could face stiff competition in Ghana as a local brand joins the market. Kantanka is the country's first local vehicle manufacturer.
A view of a Kantanka car at the Apostle Safo Technology Research Centre in Gomoa Mpota, Ghana on February 12, 2014. / AFP
February 7, 2018

In Ghana, car companies like Toyota, Hyundai and Mitsubishi could face stiff competition as an indigenous brand joins the market. Kantanka is the country's first domestic vehicle manufacturer in the country. After struggling to attract mass appeal, Kantanka seems to have made headway in the last two years.

The company says the cars are made to withstand Ghana's harsh weather and bad roads. They believe that more investment in the industry could lead to it overtake traditional exports like cocoa, crude oil and gold which the country currently depends on.

TRT World'sEunice Agyare-Okyere has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
