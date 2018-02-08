The International Criminal Court (ICC) has informed the Philippines that it has begun a preliminary examination of a complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte that accuses him of crimes against humanity, his spokesman said on Thursday.

The examination of the complaint, which says Duterte is complicit in the illegal deaths of thousands of Filipinos during his war on drugs, was "a waste of the court's time and resources", presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.

Roque told a regular news briefing that he had discussed the issue for two hours the previous night with Duterte, a former prosecutor, who he said was more than willing to face trial.

"He's sick and tried of being accused," said Roque, a former Congressman and international law expert.

"He wants to be in court and put the prosecutor on the stand."

The ICC's website carried no announcement or information on Thursday concerning the complaint against Duterte. The court's office could not immediately be reached for comment.

About 4,000 mostly urban poor Filipinos have been killed by police in the past 19 months in a brutal crackdown that has alarmed the international community.

Duterte has many times dared the ICC to bring him to trial and said he was willing to rot in jail to save Filipinos from the scourge of crime and drugs.

His tirades against the court are notorious, and include calling it "bullshit", "hypocritical" and "useless".