How are Syrians in Idlib coping with a deadly week of air strikes?
There were more than 150 regime and Russian air strikes in Idlib on Sunday, including an alleged chlorine gas attack on the town of Saraqeb.
A man holds a child after an air strike in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria. February 7, 2018. / Reuters
February 8, 2018

This past week has been one of the bloodiest since Syria's war broke out. Most of those killed in air strikes on opposition-held enclaves were women and children. 

In Idlib, there were more than 150 regime and Russian air strikes on Sunday, including an alleged chlorine gas attack on the town of Saraqeb. 

The streets of town have thinned out since the attack, and its residents fear another assault is on the way.

TRT World'sRahul Radhakrishnan has more. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
