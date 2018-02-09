WORLD
1 MIN READ
Uganda focuses on solar energy to overcome power shortages
Ugandan government rolls out solar power projects in capital Kampala for street lights. Authorities say it is an eco-friendly and cheap way of dealing with electricity problem in the country.
Uganda focuses on solar energy to overcome power shortages
In this file photo taken, June 30, 2016, Ugandan engineers fix solar panels at a solar plant in Soroti about 300 kilometers east of Uganda capital Kampala. / AP
February 9, 2018

Eastern African nation of Uganda promotes solar energy projects to supply enough electricity to its citizens as more than 70 percent of the people have no electricity.

Street lights in the capital city of Kampala take their electricity from solar panels, which are eco-friendly and cheap way of dealing with the shortage.

Even some people have already started to power their homes and businesses with off-the-grid solutions.

Recommended

But as TRT World’s Leon Ssenyange reports these projects may not be enough.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time