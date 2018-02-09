The US Senate approved a budget deal including a stopgap government funding bill early on Friday, but it was too late to prevent a federal shutdown that was already underway in an embarrassing setback for the Republican-controlled Congress.

The shutdown, which technically started at midnight, was the second this year under Republican President Donald Trump, who played little role in attempts by party leaders earlier this week to head it off and end months of fiscal squabbling.

The US Office of Personnel Management advised millions of federal employees shortly after midnight to check with their agencies about whether they should report to work on Friday.

The Senate's approval of the budget and stopgap funding package, by a vote of 71-28, meant it will go next to the House of Representatives, where lawmakers were divided along party lines and passage was uncertain.

House Republican leaders on Thursday had offered assurances that the package would be approved, but so did Senate leaders and the critical midnight deadline, when current government funding authority expired, was still missed.

Here are some facts on what is likely to happen to thousands of federal employees:

Overall: In shutdowns, non-essential government employees are often furloughed, or placed on temporary unpaid leave. Workers deemed essential, including those in public safety and national security, keep working, some with pay and others without.

After previous shutdowns, Congress passed measures to ensure essential and non-essential employees received retroactive pay.

A standoff over spending levels and immigration led to a three-day government shutdown, mostly over a weekend, in January. A shutdown in October 2013 lasted more than two weeks and more than 800,000 federal employees were furloughed.

Here is what happened in 2013, and what officials said in

January could happen during a sustained shutdown:

Military: The Defense Department said in January a shutdown would not affect the US military's war in Afghanistan or its operations against militants in Iraq and Syria. All military personnel on active duty would remain on normal duty status. Civilian personnel in non-essential operations would be furloughed. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said a sustained funding impasse would cause ships to go without maintenance and aircraft to be grounded.

Justice: The Justice Department has many essential workers. Under its shutdown contingency plan, about 95,000 of the department's almost 115,000 staff would keep working.

Financial Oversight: The stock market-policing Securities and Exchange Commission funds itself by collecting fees from the financial industry, but its budget is set by Congress. It has said in the past it would be able to continue operations temporarily in a shutdown. But it would have to furlough workers if Congress went weeks before approving new funding.