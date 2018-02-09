WORLD
Twin blasts hit mosque in Libya's Benghazi
At least one person has been killed and 62 wounded after two bombs detonated inside a mosque in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi during Friday prayers, medics and residents say.
A member of the Libyan National Army inspects the damage following a twin bombing inside a mosque in Benghazi, Libya February 9, 2018. / Reuters
February 9, 2018

Twin bomb blasts struck a mosque in Benghazi in eastern Libya on Friday, killing one person and wounding more than 62, the city's main hospital said.

The explosions hit the mosque at the start of weekly prayers in Libya's second city, which lies 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) east of Tripoli, a security source told AFP.

One bomb was hidden in a coffin in the courtyard of the mosque and another in a shoe cabinet at the entrance, the source added.

At least one person was killed and 62 wounded, according to a spokeswoman for the city's Al Jala hospital, Fadia al Barghathi.

The devices appear to have been activated remotely using a mobile phone, according to a military source.

There was no claim of responsibility for that attack, which underscored the ongoing chaos in the Benghazi region.

Two weeks ago, around 35 people were killed by another twin bombing at a mosque in the same city.

Benghazi, Libya's second-largest city, is controlled by the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar. 

The LNA was battling militants, including some linked to Daesh and Al Qaeda, as well as other opponents until late last year in the Mediterranean port city.

Haftar, a possible contender in national elections that could be held by the end of 2018, has built his reputation on delivering stability in Benghazi and beyond, promising to halt the chaos that developed after a NATO-backed uprising ended Muammar Gaddafi’s long rule nearly seven years ago.

Haftar launched his military campaign in Benghazi in May 2014, in response to a series of bombings and assassinations blamed on militants.

In past months there have been occasional, smaller scale bombings apparently targeting LNA allies or supporters.

