Los Angeles prosecutors are reviewing three accusations of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein, a step towards possible criminal charges for the movie producer, a spokesman for the county District Attorney’s office said on Thursday.

Los Angeles is one of three cities, along with New York and London, where police are investigating claims against the co-founder of the studio Miramax, who was one of the most influential men in Hollywood before more than 70 women accused him of sexual misconduct, including rape.

Weinstein, 65, has denied non-consensual sex with anyone.

“Three cases were presented to our office on Feb. 1 by the Los Angeles Police Department regarding Mr. Weinstein and are under review,” Greg Risling, a spokesman for the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for Weinstein did not immediately respond to requests for comment and an attorney for the producer could not immediately be reached for comment.