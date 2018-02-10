At least 18 people were killed and more than 50 others injured when a double-decker bus toppled over in Hong Kong Saturday evening, police said.

Photographs on local media websites showed the bus lying on its side with its roof torn off by a road near the town of Tai Po in the northern New Territories.

It appeared to have slid on its side and hit a lamppost which cut through the front of the vehicle.

The dead included 15 males and three females, police said, revising down their earlier toll of 19 killed at the scene.

The driver has been arrested on two counts of causing death and grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving.

Authorities said 10 of the injured are in a critical condition, with at least another 44 still in hospital. They were unable to say if any passengers were still inside the bus.

It was not immediately known what caused the accident but passengers quoted by local media said the driver was going fast before the crash.

"It was much faster than I normally felt in a bus," an injured passenger told the South China Morning Post's online edition.