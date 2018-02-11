TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish presidential aide and US advisor meet in Istanbul
Turkish and US officials discuss bilateral relations and ways to fight all kinds of terrorism.
Turkish presidential aide and US advisor meet in Istanbul
Turkey’s presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin (R) and US national security adviser H.R. McMaster (L) / AA Archive
February 11, 2018

Turkey's Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and US National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster held a meeting on Sunday in Istanbul.

They discussed several issues, including the long-term strategic partnership between the two countries, according to presidential sources who asked not to be named due to restriction on speaking to the media.

They exchanged views on regional developments and mutual strategic challenges.

Also, ways to develop a joint fight against all kinds of terrorism were discussed in detail.

Recommended

Turkey-US relations have been strained recently following America’s backing and arming of YPG/PKK terror group in Syria.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, which has waged a bloody campaign against the Turkish state for more than three decades and is recognised as a terror group by the US, Ankara and the European Union.

Turkey is also conducting Olive Branch Operation to clear the border area in northern Syria of PKK/YPG and Daesh.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry