Olympics chief Thomas Bach on Monday dismissed concerns that North Korea has tried to "hijack" the Winter Games for political purposes, as officials revealed he will visit the isolated country after the tournament in South Korea.

Bach said he regarded North Korea's participation purely in sporting terms despite the rapid round of diplomacy between the two Koreas during the opening days of the Games.

"This is about sport and this the IOC made very clear," Bach said in an interview.

"This is about the role of sport to build bridges, to open doors and nothing more.

"It's just a symbol for sport and it's a symbol for the fact that when you go over these bridges you can come to a positive result."

Brokering North Korea's involvement has been a proud achievement for Bach's International Olympic Committee, as the two Koreas marched together at the opening ceremony and formed a unified team in the women's ice hockey.

It has also set the stage for a period of intense reconciliation efforts, including the visit of Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo-jong who delivered an invitation for South Korean President Moon Jae-in to visit North Korea.

However, some South Koreans are sceptical about the sudden rapprochement, while US Vice-President Mike Pence said North Korea was trying to "hijack the message and imagery" of the Olympics.

North Korea's U-turn after months of warlike rhetoric and weapons tests prompted fears among some countries about sending athletes to Pyeongchang, and questions about whether the Games should be moved somewhere safer.

Bach's spokesman Mark Adams said the IOC president would visit North Korea after the Games, although no date has been set. The visit was agreed as part of the deal for North Korea to take part in the Olympics, he said.