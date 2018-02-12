Turkey and African Union countries on Monday agreed to have “a streamlined and focused" partnership, a joint statement said.

The Turkey-Africa 2nd Ministerial Review Conference was held in Istanbul with 19 African countries in attendance.

In a statement – titled The Second Ministerial Review Conference of African Union-Turkey Partnership – the member states said they discussed “further steps in order to enhance the cooperation between the African Union and Turkey.”

The African Union also welcomed an increase in the diplomatic representation between the African countries and Turkey.

TRT World 's Adesewa Josh reports.