More than 9,200 people have been killed since the Saudi-led alliance joined the Yemen war in 2015, according to the World Health Organization, triggering what the United Nations has called the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

Another nearly 2,200 Yemenis have died of cholera amid deteriorating hygiene and sanitation conditions, the World Health Organisation says.

The war has also exacted a heavy toll on the country's economy, forcing millions out of jobs.

For journalists, it's been particularly hard as the space to report on the conflict and shed light on the tragedy shrinks.