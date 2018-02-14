For years, Samir Salim and his three brothers rescued neighbours and relatives pinned underground after bombardment on Syria's opposition-held Eastern Ghouta. But last week, they could not save their own mother.

Crouched atop the rubble of their home in the town of Medeira, 45-year-old Salim pinches tears out of his eyes with dusty, blistered hands.

"It was a very difficult position to be in. It hurts to think that she was a mother of four rescue workers, and none of us could save her," he says.

"My mother was so proud of us, and of our work."

Every day since 2013, Salim and his siblings have chased air strikes on Eastern Ghouta as part of the White Helmets rescue force.

They spend hours searching for and extracting residents of the opposition enclave near Damascus from under blocks of rubble - dead or alive.

But last Thursday was different.

Among the dozens of victims of Syrian government strikes that day was Salim's 80-year-old mother.

Returning to the pile of cinderblocks and concrete that was once their home, Salim rewatches the shaky video footage he captured that day.

In it, his mother appears in a black headscarf, her bloodied and motionless body pressed underneath a collapsed wall. Salim is crying.

"I save people, mum, but I can't save you. What do I do, mum? May your soul rest in peace."

I stopped in my tracks'