First aid convoy since November enters Eastern Ghouta
An aid convoy of nine trucks carrying food, health and nutrition supplies for 7,200 people reach the besieged area as the UN call for an immediate month-long humanitarian ceasefire in Syria.
An injured woman is carried on a stretcher after an airstrike in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria on February 7, 2018. / Reuters
February 14, 2018

The first aid convoy since November entered the Syrian opposition enclave of Eastern Ghouta on Monday, the UN said, after intensive bombardment by the regime killed more than 250 civilians last week.

"First UN and Syrian Red Crescent inter-agency convoy this year crossed conflict lines to Nashabieh in Eastern Ghouta to deliver food, health and nutrition supplies for 7,200 people in the besieged enclave," the UN humanitarian affairs office said.

Some 400,000 people live in the enclave outside Damascus where they have been under siege by regime fores since 2013, facing severe food and medicine shortages.

Violence surged in the two big remaining opposition-controlled areas of Idlib and Eastern Ghouta more than a week ago, with hundreds being killed and injured in Syrian and Russian air strikes.

Six days ago, the UN called for a ceasefire in a humanitarian initiative that was rapidly derailed by an even more intense bombardment.

Civilian infrastructures, medical facilities and hospitals have also been hit in the fighting, in Idlib and in eastern Ghouta.

In Eastern Ghouta, where no humanitarian aid has been delivered since last November 28, hospitals are facing medicine shortages, or have to use expired medicines, with all the risks it implies, the WHO said.

The fighting has involved pro-regime air strikes on the opposition enclave in eastern Ghouta outside Damascus, and an offensive against opposition forces in the northwestern Idlib province.

The UN renewed its call for an immediate nationwide ceasefire, saying it was pursuing diplomacy at the highest level to get a ceasefire.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
