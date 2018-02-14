TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Tillerson to discuss Afrin operation and YPG during Turkey visit
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on an official visit to Turkey on February 15-16.
Tillerson to discuss Afrin operation and YPG during Turkey visit
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assurances over the YPG did not convince Turkey. / Reuters
February 14, 2018

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on an official visit to Turkey on February 15-16, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

Tillerson will also meet Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and exchange views on international and bilateral relations, according to a statement from the ministry.

The chief of the US diplomacy will also be received by Erdogan, the statement added.

Recommended

Tillerson arrived in Amman, Jordan late Tuesday as part of a wider Middle East tour that has already taken him to Egypt and Kuwait.

Following his departure from Jordan, the US secretary of state is scheduled to visit both Lebanon and Turkey.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry