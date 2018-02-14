A former British soldier who joined the YPG/PKK group to fight Daesh in Iraq and Syria was charged on Wednesday for receiving terrorism training in a landmark case.

Former soldier Jim Matthews appeared in front of the Westminster's Magistrates Court after being accused of terror-related offences.

Matthews was charged "with attending a place or places in Iraq and Syria where instruction or training was provided for purposes connected to the commission or preparation of terrorism," police said.

James Matthews, 43, is believed to be the first person to be prosecuted for terrorism in the United Kingdom for assisting a group helped by the British government.

Hundreds of foreign fighters from countries like the UK, Canada, France, Germany and the United States have fought alongside the YPG in northern Syria.