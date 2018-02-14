The UN envoy for Syria warned Wednesday that this is as a "violent and worrying and dangerous" moment as he has seen in four years, pointing to escalating violence on multiple fronts that is undermining prospects for peace and threatening regional stability.

Staffan de Mistura reiterated Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' appeal to those fighting and all concerned countries "to de-escalate immediately and unconditionally." And he especially urged the three countries that have brokered localised cease-fires — Russia and Iran, which back the regime, and Turkey, which supports the opposition — "to use their influence to help reduce violence."

De Mistura spoke at a Security Council meeting and was followed by US Ambassador Nikki Haley and Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, who traded accusations about responsibility for the violence and for blocking the path to peace.

TRT World'sFrank Ucciardo explains from New York.

Russia's air campaign in Syria, which began in September 2015, helped turn the tide of the civil war that began in 2011 in favour of the regime leader Bashar al Assad.

In recent weeks, violence has flared across Syria and spilled across its borders with Turkey and Israel.

De Mistura said fighting over opposition-held Idlib and sustained regime airstrikes across the northwest and against the besieged opposition-held Damascus suburb of eastern Ghouta reportedly killed more than 1,000 civilians in the first week of February alone — "and strikes have continued to hit hospitals, schools and markets."

Haley warned that "we are not going to get to peace when the situation on the ground continues to escalate, with dire risks for the security of the entire region."

She accused Iran, a key Syrian ally, of sending fighters to every front of the conflict and launching a drone into Israeli territory last week in "an egregious and unprompted escalation."

Assad's regime "has become a front for Iran, Hezbollah and their allies" to advance their "irresponsible and dangerous agenda for the Middle East" — and to entrench themselves in Syria, she said.

Iran's UN Mission rejected Haley's "baseless allegation," accusing the US government in a statement of responsibility for the growth of "terrorism" in the Middle East and calling Israel's "illegal and aggressive practices ... the primary source of instability and insecurity in the region."

Haley also demanded that Russia, the vital supporter of the regime, take action.