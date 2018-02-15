More than 10,000 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in violence last year, the United Nations said on Thursday, with militant bombings the main cause while air strikes by US and government forces inflicted a rising toll.

US President Donald Trump introduced a more aggressive US strategy in Afghanistan in August including a surge in air strikes.

The militants have responded with attacks in Kabul in the past few weeks, killing nearly 150 people.

TRT World's Bilal Sarwary reports from Kabul.

The overall civilian toll last year of 3,438 killed and 7,015 wounded was 9 percent lower than the previous year.

But the figures highlighted the high number of casualties caused by militant bombs, the United Nations said.

"Attacks where anti-government elements deliberately targeted civilians accounted for 27 per cent of the total civilian casualties ... mainly from suicide and complex attacks," the United Nations said in a statement.

The deadliest attack since the UN mission began recording civilian casualties in 2009 was in Kabul on May 31 when a suicide attacker detonated a truck bomb, killing 92 civilians and injuring 491.