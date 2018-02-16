President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, met for over three hours in capital Ankara on Thursday during which they discussed several issues, including bilateral ties and regional developments, particularly Syria and Iraq.

According to a Turkish presidential source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, Erdogan and Tillerson also exchanged views on the fight against terrorism.

During their meeting at the presidential complex, Erdogan "explicitly" told Tillerson Turkey's priorities and expectations from the US on bilateral ties and regional developments, the source added.

The meeting, which was closed to the media, started at 19:40 local time (1640GMT) and lasted for three hours and 15 minutes.

Tillerson is on a two-day working visit to Turkey and will meet his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday to discuss bilateral relations, particularly the US support for the YPG/PKK terrorist group, and international developments.