Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said Thursday he isn't above crashing a party after his invitation was yanked to a regional meeting of leaders in the Western Hemisphere.

Maduro is determined to show up for the Summit of the Americas, an April gathering of regional leaders in Lima, Peru. President Donald Trump is also invited but hasn't said whether he'll attend.

"Rain, shine or lightning — by air, land or sea — I will get to the Summit of the Americas to tell the truth of this country," Maduro declared at a news conference of international journalists. "Don't you want to see me in Lima?"

Showing up could be awkward. Peru says Maduro is no longer welcomed to the meeting it's hosting. Peru is backed by a dozen Latin American countries who say Maduro's government is breaking the rules of democracy.

They say the crisis-wracked country's ruling party is plowing ahead with snap presidential elections stacked in Maduro's favor by blocking many of the most popular opposition candidates. The United States has said it will reject the outcome of the election set for April 22.