Officials are working to arrange a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto "in the near future" to review progress on trade talks, a border wall and other issues, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

Mexico's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday a meeting between the two leaders was being planned for sometime during the next few weeks.

The United States and Mexico, along with Canada, are renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump has threatened to pull out of unless significant changes are made.

Trump has also vowed to build a wall along the southern border to prevent illegal immigration and to make Mexico pay for it, a demand Mexico has emphatically rejected.

Trump had his first meeting as president with Pena Nieto in July on the sidelines of a G20 summit. Pena Nieto canceled an earlier scheduled meeting after Trump threatened to impose a tax on Mexican imports to pay for his border wall. Trump also met the Mexican leader once during the 2016 U.S. election campaign.