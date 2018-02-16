Germany's memories of Nazi crimes in World War Two have generally made it reluctant to take a leading role in international security.

But in their deal for another four years of a "grand coalition" government, Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the Social Democrats have agreed to boost spending on the armed forces after years of post Cold War decline.

The deal, which must still be ratified by the Social Democrat membership, comes as Germany reluctantly takes on the role of the continent's preeminent political power-broker, a role generations of post-war politicians have shied away from.

Von der Leyen said Germany wanted to work with France on deeper European cooperation and called on "all Europeans" to participate. But deeper cooperation would need a move towards majority voting in foreign policy, she said, acknowledging that not all European countries would want to participate.

"Europe has to up its pace in the face of global challenges from terrorism, poverty and climate change," she said. "Those who want to must be able to advance without being blocked by individual countries."

The newly assertive posture, coming amid growing tensions with Russia and Turkey and uncertainty over the future role of a Trump-led US in the international order, reflects a growing sense in Berlin that Germany has to accept more of a leadership role.