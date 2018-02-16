WORLD
New FSA members take training amid ongoing Afrin operation
About 500 new recruits of the Free Syrian Army are learning how to use weapons and anti-aircraft machine guns as Turkish troops have taken more territory from the YPG and Daesh in northwestern Syria.
Free Syrian Army troops attack YPG/PKK positions after liberating the villages of Sharbanli and Shadia, within the "Operation Olive Branch" in northwest of Afrin’s Rajo town in Syria, on February 15, 2018. / AA
February 16, 2018

As Operation Olive Branch progresses, new Free Syrian Army (FSA) members are being trained to join the battle for Afrin. 

On January 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh militants from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

About 500 new recruits who are part of a group of 4,000 Turkish-backed FSA troops are learning how to use weapons and anti-aircraft machine guns.

Since the beginning of the operation, 65 different strategic areas have been captured from the clutches of militants.

TRT World'sSara Firth reports.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
