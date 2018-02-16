As Operation Olive Branch progresses, new Free Syrian Army (FSA) members are being trained to join the battle for Afrin.

On January 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh militants from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

About 500 new recruits who are part of a group of 4,000 Turkish-backed FSA troops are learning how to use weapons and anti-aircraft machine guns.