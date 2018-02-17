The recent thaw in relations between the two Koreas has raised hopes for the reunion of families separated by a militarised border and decades of mutual suspicion.

Before the Korean War broke out in 1950, 90-year-old Kim Won-ju fled south from North Korea, leaving behind everything including his family.

He's lived a full life since, having met almost every South Korean president and received some of the highest awards for bravery. But despite his achievements, he says he would trade it all to see his family again.

"If only I didn't cross over, I could have taken care of my parents,” he says. “I really didn't think it would take this long."

"I searched for my family, in case they came to the South after the Korean War. You don't know how much I looked for them‚ how much I missed them."

This year, Kim Won-ju will celebrate his 91st birthday. He says he's only hanging on with the hope he'll see his family some day.

Joseph Kim spoke to some of the people affected.