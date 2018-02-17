Turkey is a key partner in the fight against terrorism, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said on Saturday.

During his address at the Munich Security Conference, the conservative politician turned down opposition calls to restrict security cooperation with Turkey.

"Turkey remains an important NATO partner,” de Maiziere said, defending the government’s policy of close cooperation between Berlin and Ankara.

"We must also understand that Turkey has suffered from terrorism much more than Germany, and they have much more victims. Of course, Turkey is a key partner for us in the fight against terrorism,” he stressed.

Germany’s far-left opposition party Die Linke has criticised Turkey’s border security mission in the northwestern Syrian enclave of Afrin. The party has also called for restricting security cooperation with Ankara and suspending arms sales to Turkey.