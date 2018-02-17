At least two Palestinians were killed and two more injured as Israeli jets strike the Gaza Strip on Saturday, a Gaza health ministry official said.

The air strikes came after an improvised explosive device blew up along the border with the Palestinian enclave, wounding four Israeli soldiers.

The explosion was one of the most serious incidents on the border of the Hamas-ruled enclave since the movement and Israel fought a war in 2014.

Israel's army said it attacked 18 targets belonging to Hamas in two waves of air strikes following the blast.

"Eight targets were attacked in a military compound near Deir el Balah, which belongs to the Hamas terror organisation, including weapon-manufacturing and training infrastructures," it said in a statement early Sunday.

It earlier said fighter jets had targeted "six military targets in Gaza belonging to Hamas, including: a terror tunnel in the Zaytun area and military compounds near Deir el-Balah and Khan Yunis".

The army then reported a "launch was identified from the Gaza Strip at Israeli territory."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a security conference in Munich called the Gaza border incident "very serious" and pledged to "respond appropriately."

'Rogue group'