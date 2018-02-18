TÜRKİYE
Erdogan vows to continue fight against terrorists
Turkey cannot be excluded from vital decision-making in the region, Turkey's President Recep Yayyip Erdogan adding that Turkey would continue to take the fight to PKK terrorists to ensure they pose no threat.
President of Turkey and Chairman of Turkey's governing Justice and Development (AK) Party Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses during the 6th ordinary provincial congress of Turkey's ruling AK Party at Ankara Sports Hall in Ankara, Turkey on February 18, 2018. / AA
February 18, 2018

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday vowed to continue the country's counter-terrorism efforts, brushing aside the identity or size of groups which threaten the country.

"We will open our hearts and arms to those who show amity towards us," Erdogan told a large crowd at the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party’s provincial congress in the capital Ankara.

"We don't look at the identity or size of those who incite enmity, threaten our independence and future."

He asserted that Turkey has begun to "bury" the terrorists of the YPG/PKK and Daesh groups -  including in its current Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Syria.

Erdogan vowed to continue these efforts, saying: "Either they will leave this place and go to those who open their arms to them, or they will bury their weapons."  

He also stressed: "No decision on any matter concerning our region can be taken if Turkey is not included."

YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU and has been fighting the Turkish state for more than 30 years and has taken some 40,000 lives, including thousands of civilians.

On January 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defence rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military also said only terror targets are being destroyed and that "utmost care" is being taken to not harm civilians.

SOURCE:AA
