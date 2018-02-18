WORLD
Albanian PM pitches for co-presidency with Kosovo
"Why not a single president, as a symbol of national unity?" says Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, arguing his country and Kosovo could one day have a single president.
Edi Rama is in Kosovo to mark the 10th anniversary of the country's unilateral declaration of independence from Serbia. / Reuters Archive
February 18, 2018

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Sunday his country and Kosovo could one day have a single president as a "symbol of national unity" between Tirana and Pristina.

In a remark certain to anger Belgrade, Rama noted that the two neighbours, both predominantly ethnic Albanian, already share diplomatic missions around the world, adding: "Why not a single president, as a symbol of national unity?"

Rama was addressing Kosovo's parliament to mark the 10th anniversary of the country's unilateral declaration of independence from Serbia, a move recognised by more than 110 countries, though not by Belgrade or Moscow.

Building "Greater Albania"?

Serbia has repeatedly accused Tirana of wanting to build a "Greater Albania", an aspiration it denies.

Efforts to normalise ties between Belgrade and Pristina, begun in 2011, have stalled.

Rama said he saw a future in which "Albanians and Serbians will co-exist... like two countries with good neighbourly relations that are an integral part of the European Union."

The 1998-99 Kosovo war, the last of the conflicts that broke up Yugoslavia, claimed more than 13,000 lives including more than 11,000 ethnic Albanians of Kosovo.

The conflict ended after a three-month NATO air campaign that forced Serbs out of Kosovo and put it under the UN protection.

SOURCE:AFP
