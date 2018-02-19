WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nigerian court frees 475 Boko Haram suspects due to lack of evidence
Nigeria's Justice Ministry said the suspects were rounded up from across the country over claims they were either members of Boko Haram or held information on the group.
Nigerian court frees 475 Boko Haram suspects due to lack of evidence
In this February 24, 2006 file photo, militants wearing black masks, military fatigues and carrying Kalashnikov assault rifles, patrol the creeks of the Niger Delta area of Nigeria. / AP Archive
February 19, 2018

A Nigeria court has freed 475 Boko Haram suspects due to a lack of evidence against them, the West African country’s Justice Ministry said on Sunday.

Ministry spokesman Salihu Isa said in a statement that the suspects had been arrested across various states over claims they were either members of Boko Haram or they were holding information key to crushing the insurgency or preventing further terrorist acts.

Isa said the suspects were freed over the weekend by a special court trying over 1,000 terrorism suspects in the central Nigerian town of Kainji.

Recommended

As the prosecution counsel could not charge them with any offence due to lack of evidence against them, the suspects were ordered released, according to the statement.

“The court also directed states to provide rehabilitation to the released persons at any appropriate center provided by the states before being released to their families,” it added.

Suspects suffering mental or physical ailments are to be provided medical attention at any appropriate medical or other mental health facilities, it quoted the court as ruling.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time