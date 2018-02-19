A Nigeria court has freed 475 Boko Haram suspects due to a lack of evidence against them, the West African country’s Justice Ministry said on Sunday.

Ministry spokesman Salihu Isa said in a statement that the suspects had been arrested across various states over claims they were either members of Boko Haram or they were holding information key to crushing the insurgency or preventing further terrorist acts.

Isa said the suspects were freed over the weekend by a special court trying over 1,000 terrorism suspects in the central Nigerian town of Kainji.