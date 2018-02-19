WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraqi court sentences Turkish woman to death for joining Daesh
A spokesman for the criminal court in Baghdad gave no details about the Turkish citizen, but said ten other women of various nationalities were also sentenced to life in prison.
Iraqi court sentences Turkish woman to death for joining Daesh
In this, July 8, 2015 file photo, a courtroom is seen before the trial of Daesh militants in Baghdad, Iraq. / AP
February 19, 2018

An Iraqi court has sentenced a Turkish woman to death by hanging for joining Daesh, a spokesman for the criminal court in Baghdad said in a statement on Monday.

Ten other women of various nationalities were sentenced to life in prison, he said. All the verdicts could be appealed.

"The court has issued ten verdicts of life in prison against ten women after convicting them of terrorism, and sentenced to death by hanging another terrorist who holds Turkish citizenship," said Judge Abdul Sattar al Birqdar.

Thousands of foreigners have been fighting on behalf of Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

Recommended

A German woman was sentenced to death last month for belonging to the group and a Russian fighter was also sentenced to death in Iraq last year for joining the hardline group.

Iraq declared victory in December over Daesh, which had seized control of nearly a third of the country in 2014.

The group has been driven out of all population centres it once controlled on both sides of the Iraqi-Syrian border, but members have continued to carry out bombings and other attacks in Iraq. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time