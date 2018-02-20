Israeli police on Tuesday named the two close associates of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who have been arrested for their suspected role in a wide-ranging corruption probe that has cast a further pall of suspicion over the long-time Israeli leader.

The development is the latest in scandals embroiling Netanyahu, who already stands accused of bribery in two separate cases. He denies any wrongdoing and says the accusations are the continuation of a wider witch-hunt against him by a hostile media.

With an initial gag order lifted, police identified the pair as Nir Hefetz, a former Netanyahu spokesman, and Shlomo Filber, the former director of the communications ministry under Netanyahu.

Favourable coverage

The two are suspected of promoting regulation worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Israel's Bezeq telecom company in return for favourable coverage of Netanyahu in a highly popular subsidiary news site.

Netanyahu, who held the communications portfolio until last year, has not yet been named as a suspect in the case but is expected to be questioned.