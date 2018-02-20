A bomb went off in a hotel room in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Tuesday, killing at least four tribal elders, while Afghan officials reported that at least nine policemen were killed in latest attacks by insurgents.

The spokesman in Nangarhar, Attaullah Khogyani, said the bomb went off around noon as tribal elders gathered in the hotel room in Jalalabad, the provincial capital, to discuss village problems.

Khogyani said three other elders were wounded in the blast and that another bomb was discovered and defused by police forces near the hotel.

There were no further details and no one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. Both the Taliban and Afghanistan's Daesh affiliate are active in Nangarhar.

Attacks in Farah province

Meanwhile, in western Farah province, attacks on police checkpoints killed eight policemen. Mohammad Naser Mehri, spokesman for the Farah governor, said two police checkpoints came under attack overnight, one in Bala Buluk district and one near Farah city.

Mehri added that 13 insurgents were also killed in the fighting, which started on Monday night and lasted till early Tuesday morning.