The Jamaican women's bobsleigh team made their Winter Olympics debut on Tuesday, thirty years after the country's first appearance at the Games in Calgary.

Pilot Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and brakewoman Carrie Russel finished their first run in 17th place out of 20 sleds after recording the 10th quickest starting time.

There will be another run later on Tuesday and two more on Wednesday when the medals will be decided.

The Jamaican duo had faced unwanted distractions ahead of the competition when their German coach Sandra Kiriasis quit suddenly last week.

For a while, it looked like they would not even have a sled until Heineken's Red Stripe beer offered to buy the one they had been using and put them back in contention.

Fenlator-Victorian said she had been listening to Jamaican reggae artist Chronixx in training to "keep the vibes light and heady" ahead of Tuesday's race.

The presence of the Jamaicans revived memories of their men's bobsleigh team in Calgary in 1988, an unlikely story which inspired the 1993 film "Cool Runnings".