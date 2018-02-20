TÜRKİYE
Syrian entrepreneurs strengthen economy of Turkey's Gaziantep
Over 400,000 Syrian refugees live in Gaziantep and many of them have decided to start their own businesses. Even though 80% of those were unofficial in 2016, now over 1,000 Syrians have registered enterprises.
Muhammed, a Syrian refugee child, poses with his father Abdo as they work at an auto mechanic repair shop in Kilis, Turkey. September 6, 2016. / AFP Archive
February 20, 2018

Investments in perfume shops, textiles, footwear, food and plastics by Syrian refugees in Turkey's Gaziantep are challenging local entrepreneurs.

Despite language barriers, inflation and trade regulations, Syrian refugees are bringing something new to the market. The change is tangible; the influence of Syrians in Gaziantep can be tasted, smelled and seen. 

Local authorities say they see Syrian entrepreneurs as a great potential for the development of the local economy. 

TRT World'sLiz Maddock reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
