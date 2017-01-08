WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish army rejects claims it harmed civilians in Syria
Turkey's military said not harming civilians is one of its "basic principles." The army was responding to allegations related to its ongoing operation in northern Syria to push Daesh and other terrorist groups away from Turkey's southern border.
Turkish army rejects claims it harmed civilians in Syria
A rebel fighter who was injured after clashes with Daesh militants in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab receives treatment. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 8, 2017

The Turkish military has dismissed claims that civilians have been harmed during its ongoing Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria.

"Allegations that civilians were affected during ongoing Operation Euphrates Shield do not reflect the facts on the ground and are ill-intended," The Turkish General Staff said in a statement on Sunday, which did not specify the source of the allegations.

"To not harm civilians is one of the basic principles of the Turkish Armed Forces," it added.

Recommended

Operation Euphrates Shield began in late August and is aimed at supporting coalition forces and eliminating the threat to Turkey posed by hostile groups along the country's border with Syria.

Syrian opposition forces supported by the Turkish Army have liberated the northern Syrian towns of Jarablus and Dabiq from the Daesh terror organisation.

They are engaged in street battles with Daesh in the northern Syrian city of al-Bab, but progress has been slowed in an effort to avoid civilian casualties.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition