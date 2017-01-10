FIFA decided on Tuesday to expand the World Cup to 48 teams from the current 32, starting with the 2026 edition of the tournament.

The international football organisation's decision making body, the FIFA Council, also decided that the format would consist of 16 groups of three teams in the group stage.

Money over quality?

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who replaced the disgraced Sepp Blatter in February, had made World Cup expansion one of his promises during his successful electoral campaign.

The FIFA chief has noted that a bigger tournament would beef up FIFA's coffers.

A confidential FIFA report seen by Agence France-Presse projects a 48-team tournament would bring a cash boost of $640 million above projected revenues for next year's finals in Russia.

FIFA brushed aside concerns that the expansion would lower the overall standard of the tournament and make it too long and complex.

Powerful European clubs, as well as some leading coaches, have said that FIFA is tampering with a winning formula.

