Amazon's US hiring spree to create 100,000 jobs
The world's largest online retailer is expanding its full-time US workforce by more than 50 percent over the next 18 months.
Katherine Braun sorts packages toward the right shipping area at an Amazon.com fulfillment center in the United States. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 13, 2017

Amazon has announced plans to create more than 100,000 jobs in the United States.

The world's largest online retailer is expanding its full-time US workforce by more than 50 percent over the next 18 months.

The positions vary from software development to warehouse work.

The new hires, from Florida to Texas and California, will be key to the company's promise of two-day shipping to members of its Amazon Prime shopping club, which has given it an edge over rivals.

Amazon did not mention President-elect Donald Trump in its announcement. But Trump spokesman Sean Spicer suggested a link.

"The president-elect met with heads of several of the tech companies and urged them to keep their jobs and production inside the United States," Spicer said.

Trump has made job creation a cornerstone of his agenda as president.

The Institute for Local Self-Reliance said Amazon is bleeding brick-and-mortar retailers of more jobs than it has created.

"Amazon is an even lower-paying employer than other warehouse operators," said the institute's Co-Director Stacy Mitchell.

Last week, Ford Motor Co reversed plans for a $1.6 billion factory in Mexico and said it would add 700 jobs in Michigan after criticism from Trump.

TRT World's Rachel Silverman has more on Amazon's announcement from San Francisco.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
