What is the policy?

The "wet foot, dry foot" policy gave preferential immigration treatment to those Cubans who made it to United States soil through illegal means. Those apprehended by the US Coast Guard at sea were sent back home.

The measure enacted in 1995, granted automatic residency to virtually every Cuban who arrived in the US, even if they did not have visas. The policy did not apply to immigrants from other countries.

Before the implementation of the provision, Cuban migrants who arrived illegally to American shores had to claim asylum in order to stay in the country. The policy was put in place to deter Cubans from mass migrating to the US as it, in most cases, meant undertaking a perilous journey by sea. However, it also showed that the US government would welcome civilians fleeing Fidel Castro's government.

Why has it ended?

"By taking this step, we are treating Cuban migrants the same way we treat migrants from other countries," a statement by US President Barack Obama said.

Critics have said that the policy gave preferential treatment to Cuba and instead of curbing the flow of migrants, the measure gave incentive to migrants to make the dangerous sea crossing to American shores.

"People were motivated to migrate," Benjamin Rhodes, Obama's deputy national security adviser, said noting that some 40,000 Cubans arrived in 2015 and about 54,000 in 2016.

This motivation to migrate was, in its later years, spurred by economic opportunities rather than a fear of political persecution.

Officials in Cuba argued that the policy spawned a human trafficking industry and enticed millions to flee the island causing a severe "brain drain" and slowing down the economy.