UK set to approve world's first tidal lagoon project
Britain needs to invest in major new infrastructure to replace ageing coal and nuclear plants set to close in the 2020s.
A handout image received from Tidal Lagoon Swansea Bay Plc. on March 18, 2015, shows an artist's computer generated impression of the proposed lagoon wall in Swansea Bay. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 15, 2017

The British government is set to approve what's being called a revolutionary new power generator.

Tidal lagoon generator will harness the energy of the tides coming up the coast of Wales.

The 1.5 billion dollar project is expected to bring power into the country for generations.

The project involves building a 9.5 kilometres (6 miles) horseshoe-shaped sea wall in Swansea Bay, about 170 miles west of London, to capture tidal power.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
