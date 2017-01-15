January 15, 2017
The British government is set to approve what's being called a revolutionary new power generator.
Tidal lagoon generator will harness the energy of the tides coming up the coast of Wales.
The 1.5 billion dollar project is expected to bring power into the country for generations.
The project involves building a 9.5 kilometres (6 miles) horseshoe-shaped sea wall in Swansea Bay, about 170 miles west of London, to capture tidal power.
TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies