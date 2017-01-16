An ACT Airlines cargo jet crashed near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport on Monday, killing at least 37 people, most of them residents of a village struck by the Boeing 747 as it tried to land in dense fog, Kyrgyz officials said.

According to the airport administration, the plane was supposed to make a stopover at Manas, near the capital city Bishkek, on its way from Hong Kong to Istanbul. It crashed when trying to land in poor visibility at 7:31 am (01:31 GMT).

The plane ploughed for a few hundred metres (yards) through the village, shattering into pieces and damaging some 15 buildings.

Kyrgyzstan's emergencies ministry put the initial death toll at 37. Authorities said the plane's black box had been found.