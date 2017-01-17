The first hearing in the court case of Selahattin Demirtas, the arrested co-chair of the HDP, is underway in an Istanbul court.

Demirtas and eleven of his associates, including the HDP's other co-chair Figen Yuksekdag, were arrested at separate locations across Turkey's east and southeast in early November upon the orders of state prosecutors. They had refused to respond to a court summons to give evidence over alleged links to terrorism.

The HDP deputies in question were accused of having links to the PKK after parliament voted in mid-2016 to remove immunity from Turkish lawmakers.

Turkey, along with a number of other nations and international bodies including the US and the EU, recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

According to a press release from the HDP, the hearing started at 10:50 local time (07:50 GMT) in the Bakirkoy 2nd Heavy Criminal Court. Demirtas is charged with "establishing an organisation with the goal of committing a crime."